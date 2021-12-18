Montgomery, Pa. – A Watsontown man was charged for allegedly putting a victim in a chokehold, causing the victim to begin to lose consciousness.

On Nov. 29, Ajay L. Kilps, 24, was at a residence on Ridge Road in Brady Township, Lycoming County, when he got into a verbal argument with several residents there, according to the arrest affidavit.

Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville were contacted shortly after midnight when the argument turned physical. The victim told police that Kilps had pushed him and another individual during the argument.

Kilps then punched the male victim and placed him in a chokehold, causing the victim to gasp for air and feel liking he was losing consciousness, according to the written account by Trooper Logan Webb. The victims provided written statements at the scene.

Kilps was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of strangulation, simple assault, and summaries of harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022, at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.