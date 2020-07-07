A counter-protester at the June 28 Watsontown anti-racism rally has been charged with harassment for allegedly grabbing another person's face.

Margaret A. Yordy, 51, of Dewart, "grabbed a protester by the face with her hand," Watsontown Chief of Police Rodney Witherite said.

A member of the “If Not Us, Then Who?” organization told police they were subject to unwanted physical contact while in front of the Mansion House Bar & Grill, 201 Main St, during the protest.

Yordy was identified as the actor by the victim and several witnesses, according to police.

"Through an investigation it was found that Yordy did subject the victim to unwanted physical contact," a police department press release states.

Yordy was cited with one count of summary Harassment, with charges filed in the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl.