Muncy, Pa. – State police are accusing a New York state man of soliciting nude photos and videos of an 11-year-old girl over a nine-month period.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of Jeremy T. Frick, 40, whose last known address was listed as 175 Link Road in Ghent, N.Y., according to court records.

Frick began engaging in sexual conversations with the girl, of Muncy Creek Township, on Aug. 23, 2019. Nine months later, on May 14, 2020, the girl’s father found evidence of the conversations on Snapchat and Instagram on her tablet and contacted law enforcement, according to the arrest affidavit.

Frick allegedly requested the girl, who turned 12 during the course of the relationship, to send him nude photos and a video of her in a sexual act which she complied with, according to the affidavit written by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Matthew Miller. Several screenshots of the acts were found on the girl’s’ tablet.

Frick, whose profile name on Instagram was remyfrick, also sent the girl a video of himself in the middle of a lewd act. Police were able to identify Frick by a tattoo they observed on his profile photo which matched the tattoo on the man committing the lewd act in the video, the affidavit stated.

Frick later messaged the girl “telling her he loves her but has to delete his profile (Instagram) because (the girl) told her friend about their relationship,” Miller wrote.

The girl’s friend eventually confronted him via direct message on Instagram, asking Frick why he requested nude photos from the girl and said she knew it was wrong. Frick proceeded to request additional photos from the girl, Miller continued.

During the investigation, Dr. Pat Bruno, a Geisinger child abuse pediatrician, studied the case and concluded that based off the girl’s biology she would appear no older than 14 and that “no lay person would reasonably believe (the girl) was 18 years of age,” Miller wrote.

On March 31, 2021, Frick was interviewed by state police in New York. He told the interviewing trooper that he never intentionally shared images with a child and then asked for an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Frick received felony child pornography, corruption of minors, and a misdemeanor of indecent exposure through the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Docket Sheet