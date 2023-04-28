Coal Township, Pa. — The Coal Township Police Department is attempting to locate 39-year-old David Glatfelter Jr. for several sexual abuse charges.

Glatfelter allegedly committed sex offenses at his home in Coal Township over the past year. He is known to frequent the Ashland, Pennsylvania area, as well as Jamestown, New York and Sinclairville, New York.

Glatfelter was reportedly in Warren, Pennsylvania approximately one week ago.

Police describe Glatfelter as being 5'3", 270 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Charges filed against Glatfelter include felony statutory sexual assault of 11 years or older, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with someone under 16 years of age, felony aggravated assault of person less than 16, corruption of minors, child pornography, felony criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor indecent assault.

Docket Sheet

