Herndon, Pa. – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Florida man who allegedly posed as an Amazon representative and scammed a victim in Northumberland County out of $2,000.

Jun Wang, 58, of Orlando, called the 67-year-old woman in Jackson Township the evening of May 14 and pretended to be from Amazon. Wang told the woman that she had received a refund in error, and that it needed to be reimbursed by purchasing gift cards, according to the arrest affidavit written by Corporal Daniel Woody of Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington.

The woman traveled to Elizabethville and purchased five eBay gift cards at CVS, each worth $200 for a total of $1,000. She then went to Walmart and purchased four Walmart gift cards for $250 each, for a total of $1,000, Woody wrote.

Wang then directed the woman to provide the gift card numbers and PINs over the phone. After she read the numbers to him, Wang told her to cut up the physical gift cards and dispose of them. He also told her not to contact law enforcement.

The woman eventually did contact police, who took the gift card fragments she had saved and were able to piece together some information. Police found that the Walmart gift cards had zero balances. The eBay gift cards were too badly damaged to glean information from, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to trace the Walmart gift cards to a Walmart store in Haines, Fla. The store provided surveillance photos that showed Wang allegedly using the Walmart gift card information to purchase other gift cards for Apple, Steam, Google brands, and phone cards, Woody wrote. Wang’s purchases totaled $1,000.

State police filed charges against Wang on Monday at the office of District Judge Michael Toomey. Charges include: first-degree felony of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity; first-degree felony of knowledge that property is proceeds of illegal act, misdemeanors of theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

