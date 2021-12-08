Pennsdale, Pa. – A warrant has been issued for a Trout Run woman who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a gas station in Pennsdale.

Kortney K. Howard, 38, now faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

On March 18, 2021, a confidential informant met Howard at the Sunoco gas station in Muncy Township, according to the arrest affidavit. The informant arrived at the gas station and called Howard, who arrived moments later in a black Ford Escape.

Police said the informant then got into Howard’s vehicle and completed the transaction of buying methamphetamine, with an undercover officer also witnessing the transaction.

Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit detective Tyson Havens filed the charges on Dec. 2 at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

