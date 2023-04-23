Arrest warrant generic
Canva

Watsontown, Pa.  — State police at Milton are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a tire iron in Northumberland County. 

Trooper Casey Ward says Paul Beaver, 50, assaulted the woman on April 6 at a location on Delaware Drive in Delaware Township. Beaver used a tire iron and also struck the woman with closed fists and then fled the scene. 

A warrant has been issued for Beaver's arrest on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats. 

Anyone with information on Beaver's whereabouts is asked to call PSP Milton at 570 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-437525.

Docket Sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!