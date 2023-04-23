Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman with a tire iron in Northumberland County.
Trooper Casey Ward says Paul Beaver, 50, assaulted the woman on April 6 at a location on Delaware Drive in Delaware Township. Beaver used a tire iron and also struck the woman with closed fists and then fled the scene.
A warrant has been issued for Beaver's arrest on charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threats.
Anyone with information on Beaver's whereabouts is asked to call PSP Milton at 570 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2023-437525.