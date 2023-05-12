Lewisburg, Pa. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Williamsport man who allegedly stole $2,002 of merchandise from Walmart on four occasions.

State police at Milton filed felony retail theft charges against George E. Beaghley Jr., 42, for the alleged thefts that began on May 28, 2021. Trooper Paul Materne says Beaghley stole items from the Lewisburg Walmart store on four separate occasions.

Walmart Asset Protection Officer Jeff Ramsay told police Beaghley placed four window air conditioning units in his cart on May 28, 2021 and refused to show staff the receipt as he left the store. He left in a dark colored sedan.

On Dec. 11, 2021, Beaghley returned to the store and left with various items in his shopping cart without showing the receipt to the staff member standing near the exit. Materne says Beaghley then left in a beige Chevrolet Impala.

Beaghley came back to Walmart on Jan. 24, 2022 and took $744 of merchandise out the door without paying, Materne wrote in the affidavit. He left in the Impala. A woman who was with Beaghley attempted to steal $425 of merchandise, but she was deterred at the store exit and abandoned the shopping cart.

On his last run, Beaghley went to Walmart on Feb. 2, 2022 and took several items out of the store without paying, including a tv stand and two plastic totes. He then left in the Impala, Materne wrote.

Police traced the registration for the Impala and were able to identify Beaghley as the suspect.

Charges were filed on May 1 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

