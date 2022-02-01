Hughesville, Pa. – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Hughesville man who allegedly assaulted a woman in a motor vehicle.

According to the arrest affidavit, Dakota L. Engle, 25, was driving on Route 118 around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 24 with a female passenger when he became angry and began assaulting her. Engle, who was traveling in a blue Honda Accord, allegedly accused the woman of cheating on him.

He turned onto Beaver Run Road in Franklin Township. He began punching the center console, calling the victim derogatory names, allegedly grabbing her by the hair and hitting her in the back of the head, according to the police affidavit.

Engle is accused of hitting the woman a number of times with a closed fist, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Stephen Schramm of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

When police talked with Engle later that morning, he appeared visibly intoxicated and admitted to drinking alcohol early in the day. Engle told police he became angry about messages on the victim’s phone and hit her on the head and face at least 20 times with a closed fist, Schramm wrote.

Police also spoke with the accuser, who said Engle also had accused her of cheating on him on Dec. 6 and pointed a loaded gun at her head while threatening her, according to the affidavit.

Engle was charged with a felony of aggravated assault, two misdemeanors of simple assault, terroristic threats, summaries of harassment, and related traffic summaries. Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office.

