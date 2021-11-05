Lewisburg, Pa. – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a former nurse who allegedly stole narcotics while on the job at a Union County hospital.

Alexander R. Neiman, 32, of Renovo, is accused of stealing narcotics on at least 63 separate occasions during his employment at Evangelical Community Hospital in Kelly Township, according to court documents.

Neiman began working at the hospital on May 17, 2021. Shortly after Neiman started, staff noticed odd occurrences with the narcotics log, according to the affidavit written by Pennsylvania State Police at Milton Trooper Kyle Thorpe. It was noted Neiman allegedly pulled narcotics for patients that were not prescribed to them and documented the narcotics as being wasted, meaning they were disposed of.

The hospital contacted state police on Aug. 13 regarding the alleged thefts. It was found that Neiman had withdrawn hydromorphine, morphine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and Ativan numerous times since his start date, Thorpe wrote. Nurses who witnessed Neiman discard the narcotics told investigators that “he acted odd while doing it and would intentionally distract them.”

Investigators observed video footage of Neiman withdrawing medications several times and then going into the bathroom afterward. Neiman also had been pulling more than the prescribed amount for patients and only administered partial doses, Thorpe wrote.

A felony charge of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking and possession of a controlled substance were filed last week at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

