Old Lycoming Twp. -- The Old Lycoming Township Police Department said multiple residential burglary incidents that occurred last week all have something in common: targeting.

The suspects, reported to local police departments including Old Lycoming Township and Montoursville Borough, appear to be targeting Asian American residents who own local businesses.

Police said they are sharing this information in order to assist residents in becoming aware of suspicious individuals and activity.

According to police, the suspects may be operating several different types of vehicles and might be following residents home. The suspects are usually in groups of three or four people.

"Be aware of vehicles that pull in right after residents have left their homes or suspicious occupied vehicles left running for extended periods," police said in a news release.

If something or someone causes you to believe criminal activity has, or is about to take place, call 911 immediately.