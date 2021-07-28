Reprinted with permission from FIRST News Now

Westfield, Pa. - According to United States Marshal Martin J. Pane, a fugitive who was wanted by police for allegedly failing to appear for trial in a statutory rape case involving a minor under the age of 13, was shot and killed by a member of the U.S. Marshals on Tuesday afternoon, July 27, 2021, in Gaines Township.

FNN learned that shots fired were reported at 12:40 p.m. on July 27, 2021, by Tioga County Sheriff Officer in the area of the 130 block of Eagles View Lane in Gaines Township (Westfield, PA). Eagles View Lane is off of Deer Lick Road in Tioga County, PA.

U.S. Marshals and Tioga County Sheriff's Officers were serving a warrant on a middle aged man when the suspect was said to have pulled a weapon on officers. At which point, the wanted suspect was shot twice in the chest area by a member of the U.S. Marshals team. An ambulance, medics and a medical helicopter were immediately requested around 12:45 p.m. Although first aid and CPR was provided to the male, the man passed away at the scene.

Around 1 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit was requested to the scene to investigate the shooting incident. Also the Tioga County Coroner was called in.

It was noted that another individual at that location was reported in police custody. The names of the two gentlemen have not been officially released by officials to the press by the Marshal service at this time.

The United States Marshals Task Force was brought onto the case by the Lebanon County Sheriff's Office in Pennsylvania, to help search for the fugitive back in October of 2020. The task force worked hard on the case for nine months and was able to track the wanted fugitive to the Westfield area of Tioga County, PA. Of course, this was not the outcome the Task Force was hoping for when they went to serve the warrant.

Not confirmed, but FNN believes the suspect shot and killed may have been 56-year-old, Robert Uhler from Annville, Pa. Uhler disappeared a week and half before his trial was to start back in September of 2020, in Lebanon County, PA. Uhler was charged with numerous counts of raping a child and indecent assault of a child younger than 13. A bench warrant was issued back in October of 2020 for Uhler as he failed to appear for trial.