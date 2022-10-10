Old Lycoming Township — Police are looking for a 54-year-old Virginia man who allegedly cashed several counterfiet checks at area banks in September.

Old Lycoming Township Police currently have a felony arrest warrant for Timothy Wayne Berry, a white male whose last known address was Alexandria, Va.

Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery, as well as theft by deception for cashing several counterfeit checks at area banks in September 2022.

Berry is wanted in other states for similar offenses.

Anyone with information about Berry is asked to contact Old Lycoming Township Police at 570-323-4987.

