BerryWANTED_2022.jpg

Timothy Wayne Berry, 54, of Alexandria, Va.

 Old Lycoming Township Police

Old Lycoming Township — Police are looking for a 54-year-old Virginia man who allegedly cashed several counterfiet checks at area banks in September.

Old Lycoming Township Police currently have a felony arrest warrant for Timothy Wayne Berry, a white male whose last known address was Alexandria, Va.

Berry has been charged with multiple counts of felony forgery, as well as theft by deception for cashing several counterfeit checks at area banks in September 2022.

Berry is wanted in other states for similar offenses.

Anyone with information about Berry is asked to contact Old Lycoming Township Police at 570-323-4987.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.