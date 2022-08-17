Selinsgrove, Pa. — A female inmate at Snyder County Prison claimed that corrections officers touched her inappropriately, but video surveillance disproves her claims, according to state police.

Ashlee E. White, 36, of Kulpmont, was charged with a misdemeanor of making a false report to law enforcement after she initially reported the alleged incident on July 25.

Trooper Alec Leiby says police were dispatched to speak with White at Geisinger Medical Center after she was admitted following an altercation with another inmate.

White reportedly told police that corrections officers wanted her to change into a suicide smock after the altercation, but she refused. White alleges male corrections officers ripped off her clothing in the holding cell and then touched her vagina inappropriately while she was nude.

The corrections officers allegedly left her nude “for a long time” and then dragged her from one cell to another, White told police. White said the entire incident was recorded on a camera by corrections officers.

Police reviewed the surveillance video and observed that a female corrections officer removed White’s orange jumpsuit and started to remove her t-shirt. White then removed her t-shirt and shorts and refused to get changed into the suicide smock, Leiby wrote in the arrest affidavit.

White also refused to move to another cell and dragged her feet behind her as two corrections officers escorted her to another cell. Leiby did not observe corrections officers touching White inappropriately during the incident.

White awaits a preliminary hearing on Sept. 7 at the office of Selinsgrove District Judge John H. Reed.

