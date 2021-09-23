Berwick, Pa. — A 26-year-old Berwick man with an active case for assault is facing similar charges after authorities said he threw a brick into the windshield of a truck and struck a woman.

Officer Victor Guevara said when he arrived at a residence located near the 200 block of Ida Street in Berwick, he spoke with a man who stated Ryan Adam Samsel had attacked him.

Samsel allegedly threw a rock and hit the driver in the head. He was also accused of attacking a woman and striking her as she lay curled up on the ground.

Witnesses said they attempted to restrain Samsel, who allegedly ran around a parking lot before allegedly throwing a rock at a person and a brick into the windshield of a truck.

Guevara viewed surveillance video of the incident and said it confirmed both witnesses’ stories.

Samsel was charged with two counts each of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and summary charge of harassment. He was also charged with a summary offense of criminal mischief.

Samsel was given $5,000 monetary bail and held at the Columbia County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4 with Judge Richard Knecht.

