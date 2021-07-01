Bradford County, Pa. — At 3:41 p.m. the saga of disappointment in Bradford County officials took another dismal turn as Coroner Tom Carman resigned from his role.

The resignation came as part of an investigation led by Bradford County officials that unfolded after the discovery of text messages and a video that linked Carman to an underaged child.

Carman is visible in a YouTube video posted by “Lc Predator Catcher” outside a gas station in Kingston, Pa. In the video, Carman is confronted by a man, who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit text messages with the former Bradford County Coroner.

Carman is heard in the video saying, “I didn’t send you anything inappropriate” and “I never said I was going to meet you.”

The Chief Deputy Coroner will temporarily fill the position until a replacement is chosen by Governor Tom Wolf. Carman was elected to the position of Bradford County Coroner in 2000.

Lc Predator Catcher, self proclaimed protector of children and exposer of predators, posted materials, including a link to the video on a Facebook page. (Warning: Explicit language)