Williamsport, Pa. – Allegations of misconduct against Officer Tyson Havens go back more than a decade in the court record. More recently, he appears in a Facebook video allegedly fabricating evidence.

Last month, Havens was named in a $2 million federal lawsuit claiming he and 20 unidentified Williamsport Police officers threatened the life of a 10-year-old boy during a raid on Sept. 29.

But Havens was accused of on-the-job wrongdoing as far back as 2008, a federal civil complaint filed in 2013 by plaintiff Dan McCallum reveals.

McCallum said his 2008 drug charges were dismissed after Havens seized $1,595 from him but "the money was not placed into evidence until Plaintiff filed a complaint with the Public Defender Office in Lycoming County."

In an unrelated 2008 drug case, Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts affirmed an order requiring the Commonwealth to hand over Havens' state police disciplinary records to the defense.

The Commonwealth appealed the order in 2010, arguing that Havens shouldn't have to disclose what effectively amounted to all of the Disciplinary Action Reports (DAR) and Notice of Disciplinary Penalties (NDP) throughout his career.

Butts disagreed and ordered the disclosure, pointing out that suppressing evidence requested by the accused that might be favorable to them violates due process.

Questions about Havens' conduct still swirl a decade later – now in the court of public opinion.

Havens appears in a Feb. 24, 2019 Facebook video flinging a white item at the feet of a handcuffed man wearing red shoes.

"My Lil Brother Was Set Up Exactly At 1:46/36 seconds In The Video These Cops Drop The So Called Control Substance Behind His Friend ...," Tyesha Gadson alleges in the video's Facebook caption.

The video shows the Feb. 22, 2019 controlled substance arrest of Timothy Kelly and Shyheem Gadson, surrounded by officers at the rear of a tan car. Neither Kelly nor Gadson is the man in the red shoes. Neither Kelly's nor Gadson's arrest records mention the fact that a third suspect was arrested at the scene.

In another Facebook video showing a different angle of the same arrest, a Williamsport Police officer rummages through Kelly's pockets and then reaches into his own.

Gadson and Kelly both pleaded guilty to drug-related charges in connection to this arrest although "neither individual had heroin on them nor was any located in the immediate area," President Judge Nancy Butts wrote in Kelly's case.

According to a ruling by Butts, the men took substantial steps towards delivering a controlled substance including Kelly "having Gadson take the suspected heroin out and telling [a detective] to use it."

On Feb. 1, 2021, NorthcentralPA.com filed a Right to Know Law Request with the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office for the DARs and NDPs for Tyson Havens that Butts affirmed must be disclosed in 2010. We also requested copies of Havens' employment application materials.

The DA's office transferred our request to the Lycoming County Commissioners' office, which invoked a 30-day extension that expires after March 2, 2021.

