Middlebury Center, Pa. — Two victims were scammed out of $180 when they attempted to purchase a goat online. 

State police at Mansfield say the victims of Middlebury Center paid $180 via PayPal to Grace Boar Goats to purchase a goat. However, they never received the goat. The account on Facebook turned out to be a scam account. 

Police are reminding the public to be aware of scam accounts on Facebook that ask for electronic payments to suspicious PayPal emails/accounts. 

