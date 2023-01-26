Middlebury Center, Pa. — Two victims were scammed out of $180 when they attempted to purchase a goat online.
State police at Mansfield say the victims of Middlebury Center paid $180 via PayPal to Grace Boar Goats to purchase a goat. However, they never received the goat. The account on Facebook turned out to be a scam account.
Police are reminding the public to be aware of scam accounts on Facebook that ask for electronic payments to suspicious PayPal emails/accounts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.