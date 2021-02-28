Linden, Pa. – Two victims from Woodward Township lost $1,400 after they gave their bank account information over the phone to a suspect posing to be an eBay employee.

The victims told Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville that they called a phone number that they believed to be for eBay regarding packages they ordered. They were connected to an individual who claimed he worked for eBay and was able to obtain bank account information over the phone, police said.

The victims contacted police on Feb. 8 after they discovered funds were missing from their bank account.