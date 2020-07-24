Watsontown, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton reported they recently received a report of someone setting off fireworks in a mailbox in Northumberland County.

Police said an unknown suspect placed the firecracker in the victim's mailbox sometime overnight between July 17 and 18. The mailbox is located at the 7200 block of Musser Lane in Delaware Township.

The victim’s mail was burned, but the mailbox was not significantly damaged, police said.

Police noted that no neighbors live close to the victims, so there were no witnesses.