Selinsgrove, Pa.—Details of Friday night’s shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings in Selinsgrove are starting to emerge as police continue their investigation into the incident.

Two victims, who were shot in the parking lot of the restaurant, were identified as Heather Campbell, 46, of Trevorton and Matthew Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg. Both victims were killed in the incident.

The shooter, who police have withheld the identity of, shot and killed both victims in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings before a male patron shot the shooter, who sustained a serious injury as a result. There is no danger to the public and the investigation is on-going.