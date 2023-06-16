TaylorSwiftConcert in NJ_2023

An area college student had legitimate tickets to see Swift in NJ in late May

 Alexis Hartland

Winfield, Pa. — A man in Snyder County fell victim for a concert tickets scam on social media, state police at Selinsgrove say.

The suspect posted Taylor Swift tickets for $300 each on Facebook Marketplace. The 37-year-old victim paid the suspect via Cash App for tickets but never received them, according to Trooper Ward. The suspect then blocked the victim and has ceased contact. 

Ward said legitimate tickets at the same venue are currently selling for a minimum of $1,900. 

Police continue to investigate. 

