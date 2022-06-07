Montgomery, Pa. — An elderly person in Clinton Township was scammed out of money from his bank account after receiving a call from an alleged “fraud squad.”

State police at Montoursville say a man called the victim on May 23 and identified himself as being from the Jersey Shore Bank Fraud Squad. The victim was convinced to provide private information to the caller.

The victim later discovered that $1,500 was taken from his bank account and transferred to a Zelle subscriber.

