Cogan Station, Pa — "It was too good to be real," the victim told police, but despite those misgivings, they still sent a scammer $4,500 through Bitcoin for a utility terrain vehicle they never received. 

State police at Montoursville say the victim had seen an advertisement on Facebook Marketplace for a 2018 John Deere Gator UTV with a price of $4,500. 

On May 29, the victim, of Cogan Station, sent the funds via Bitcoin to the seller but never received the UTV. The victim reported the scam to police two weeks later. 

State police at Montoursville is urging the community to be aware of online scams, as they are at an all-time high. 

