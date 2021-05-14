Montoursville, Pa. – A victim paid a scammer $1,500 in gift cards after the suspect impersonated a Social Security Office agent and a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent on the phone, according to state police.

The victim, a 44-year-old from Fairfield Township, received the phone call on May 12, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

The unknown suspect told her that her social security card was linked to money laundering, and to a vehicle in Texas that had a large amount of drugs found inside, police said.

The victim was asked to send gift card validation numbers over the phone. She sent the numbers for $1,500 in Nike gift cards.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.