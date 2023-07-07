Selinsgrove, Pa. — An elderly woman in Snyder County became a victim of a gift card scam when she was contacted via text message by a person pretending to be her pastor.

State police at Selinsgrove say the 75-year-old woman of Penn Township received text messages from person impersonating her pastor asking her to buy three $100 gift cards. The gift cards were to be donated to the church for individuals with cancer. The scammer then asked the victim to take pictures of the gift cards and send them via text message to them.

The woman reported the theft to police on July 5. Police continue to investigate.

