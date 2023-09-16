Theft_generic_2023
Muncy, Pa.  — An unknown suspect stole $64,485 of Bitcoin from a man's Blockchain cryptocurrency account, according to state police at Montoursville. 

The 40-year-old victim of Cemetery Road in Franklin Township reported the theft to police on June 15. The victim told troopers the account that the suspect stole the Bitcoin from had a total balance of $880 billion.

State police continue to investigate the theft incident. 

