Muncy, Pa. — An unknown suspect stole $64,485 of Bitcoin from a man's Blockchain cryptocurrency account, according to state police at Montoursville.
The 40-year-old victim of Cemetery Road in Franklin Township reported the theft to police on June 15. The victim told troopers the account that the suspect stole the Bitcoin from had a total balance of $880 billion.
State police continue to investigate the theft incident.
