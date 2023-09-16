Muncy, Pa. — An unknown suspect stole $64,485 of Bitcoin from a man's Blockchain cryptocurrency account, according to state police at Montoursville.

The 40-year-old victim of Cemetery Road in Franklin Township reported the theft to police on June 15. The victim told troopers the account that the suspect stole the Bitcoin from had a total balance of $880 billion.

State police continue to investigate the theft incident.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.