Loyalsock Township, Pa. – A victim staying in Loyalsock Township recently received surprise bills for traveling the New Jersey Turnpike.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, an unknown suspect duplicated the victim’s New Jersey temporary registration on another vehicle. The suspect then began using E-Z Pass on the New Jersey turnpike. The victim's vehicle had been parked at Valley Heights Drive in Loyalsock Township.

Between Dec. 24 and 28, the victim received numerous bills from the New Jersey turnpike. The bills stated that the victim had not paid previous bills sent out.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700.