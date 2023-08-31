Scam_money_2021.jpg

Beavertown, Pa. — A 68-year-old woman of Beavertown paid $6,910 for a dog online but never received it, according to state police at Selinsgrove. 

The victim contacted police on June 9 after she sent the payment online to an unknown suspect. She told police she paid for the dog but never received it it. She did not receive any further communication from the suspect regarding the dog. 

Police have not been able to identify the suspect. The public is reminded to be careful with online transactions. 

