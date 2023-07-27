Millmont, Pa. — A 68-year-old woman lost $3,691 when she gave an unknown suspect access to her phone and financial accounts, believing they were through Amazon customer service.

The Hartley Township resident reported to police on July 13 that she received a notification that her Amazon account was hacked, according to state police at Milton. She contacted what she thought was customer support.

The victim later found out that the supposed customer support was a scam through an app called Any Desk. She told police she gave the suspect access to her phone and financial accounts, and lost her money shortly after that.

Police continue to investigate.

