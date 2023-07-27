Computer scam.jpg

Millmont, Pa. — A 68-year-old woman lost $3,691 when she gave an unknown suspect access to her phone and financial accounts, believing they were through Amazon customer service. 

The Hartley Township resident reported to police on July 13 that she received a notification that her Amazon account was hacked, according to state police at Milton. She contacted what she thought was customer support.

The victim later found out that the supposed customer support was a scam through an app called Any Desk. She told police she gave the suspect access to her phone and financial accounts, and lost her money shortly after that. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!