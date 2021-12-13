Danville, Pa. – A victim is missing prescription medications after someone snatched her backpack in a hotel parking lot.

The victim was walking her dog at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn in Valley Township when the theft occurred. According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, the victim had left her backpack unattended in the lot and by the time she got back it was missing.

The backpack contained several medications, including Adderall, Subutex, and Xanax.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662.