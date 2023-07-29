Jackson Township, Pa. — An Ohio man who made a deposit to buy a dog was surprised to find that the address the seller had given him was actually a home for sale, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

State police at Selinsgrove say the 47-year-old man of Garfield Heights sent a seller $250 via Zelle to put a deposit down for a dog. The victim was given an address on Route 204 in Jackson Township to pick up the dog.

When the victim arrived at the address on July 15, he found it was a home for sale and the dog he was attempting to buy was not there, according to Trooper Sawicki.

Police continue to investigate the theft by deception case.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.