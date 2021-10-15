Watsontown, Pa. – A suspect cleared out all of the items from a victim’s storage unit in Northumberland County, leaving them without household essentials.

The victim told police that the items, worth a total of $450, were removed from the storage unit on Route 405 in Delaware Township sometime between July 31 and Oct. 1. The suspect unlocked the unit, removed the items, and placed the original lock back on the unit and secured it, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Among items taken were a toddler bed, rice cooker, dresser, curtains, and bathroom accessories.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 and reference incident number PA2021-1367553.