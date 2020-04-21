Mifflinburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating a hit and run pedestrian accident involving a woman and child on a bicycle that occurred this morning, April 21, in Union County.

Abigail Martin, 23, of Lewisburg, was heading west on a bicycle shortly after 10 a.m. at the 1100 block of Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township. She had an 11-month-old girl in a rear carrier attached to the bicycle. A driver in a sport utility vehicle struck the rear carrier of the bicycle and fled the scene heading west on Red Ridge Road.

Police described the vehicle as being a white Ford Explorer, model year between 2005 and 2010. The vehicle has damage to its front passenger area.

Life Flight responded to the scene, according to earlier reports. A nursing supervisor at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville said Martin was in fair condition as of Tuesday evening. No information was available about the child due to her age.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at Milton at 570 524-2662.

