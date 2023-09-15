HARASSMENT
NCPA

Milton, Pa.  — State police at Milton say an individual in West Chillisquaque Township found a knife and a letter on their vehicle.

The victim reported the incident on Sept. 8 after finding the items placed on their vehicle that was parked in North Court. Troopers say they believe someone placed the knife on the vehicle in a possible attempt to harass the victim. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662. 

