Milton, Pa. — State police at Milton say an individual in West Chillisquaque Township found a knife and a letter on their vehicle.
The victim reported the incident on Sept. 8 after finding the items placed on their vehicle that was parked in North Court. Troopers say they believe someone placed the knife on the vehicle in a possible attempt to harass the victim.
Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.
