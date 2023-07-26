Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 59-year-old man in Snyder County was conned into giving $20,000 to someone he met on a social media site, according to state police at Selinsgrove.

Police say the suspect met and befriended the victim on social media. The suspect claimed they needed money to access a larger amount of funds. The victim sent the suspect $20,000 of their own funds. The victim had corresponded with the suspect from November 2022 until the time he reported it to police on July 21, according to police.

Police remind the public to remain vigilant when befriending unknown persons on social media and not to provide money to persons you don't know.

