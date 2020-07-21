Williamsport, Pa. – The driver of a vehicle that hit and killed two motorcyclists on Saturday night has been charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

Matthew Allen Bower, 34, of Herlocker Road, Williamsport, was driving a vehicle north on the Arch Street Bridge in Williamsport around 10 p.m. when he attempted to pass a vehicle near the intersection with Hiawatha Boulevard, according to the affidavit written by Officer Christopher Salisbury of Williamsport Bureau of Police.

As Bower attempted to pass in a no passing zone, he struck a motorcycle traveling in the opposite lane driven by James Neufer, 38, of South Williamsport.

Neufer was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. by Lycoming County Deputy Coroner Jerold Ross. His passenger, Amanda Bergstrom, 38, of Williamsport, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport where she died at 10:54 p.m., according to a release from Lycoming County Coroner Charles Jr.

Kiessling said both died of major traumatic injuries.

Crystal Lee Smith was driving the vehicle behind Neufer’s motorcycle. She struck Bower’s vehicle and went over the embankment. Smith told police that she observed Bower attempt to pass a vehicle and hit Neufer’s motorcycle, according to the affidavit.

Smith initially was trapped in her car. She sustained a serious injury to her left knee which required surgery to repair. Smith’s passenger also sustained a broken foot as a result of the crash.

Bower told police “that he was passing a vehicle and ‘traveling fast’ and struck a motorcycle,” according to the affidavit. As the police officer spoke with Bower, he “observed his eyes to be bloodshot and glassy.” Bower’s speech was slurred, and he had an odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath.

Bower told the officer he had “four to five alcoholic drinks,” Salisbury wrote in the affidavit.

Two felony counts each of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and related charges were filed at the office of District Magistrate Christian Frey.

