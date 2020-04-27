Hunting gear recently was stolen from unlocked vehicles and structures on Dry Top Road in Boggs Township, Centre County, state police said.

An unknown actor or actors removed items from a residential property between 7:30 p.m. on April 13 and 11 a.m. on April 14, according to a press release by PSP Rockview Trooper Ryan Bickel.

The incident is being investigated as a no-force residential burglary.

The stolen items included a hunting coat ($50 value), shotgun shells ($37 value), a Lynch box call ($100 value), and $4 U.S. currency.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police, Rockview Station, at (814) 355-7545.