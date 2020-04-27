burglary 2020.jpg

Hunting gear recently was stolen from unlocked vehicles and structures on Dry Top Road in Boggs Township, Centre County, state police said.

An unknown actor or actors removed items from a residential property between 7:30 p.m. on April 13 and 11 a.m. on April 14, according to a press release by PSP Rockview Trooper Ryan Bickel.

The incident is being investigated as a no-force residential burglary.

The stolen items included a hunting coat ($50 value), shotgun shells ($37 value), a Lynch box call ($100 value), and $4 U.S. currency.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police, Rockview Station, at (814) 355-7545.

