Selinsgrove, Pa. — A window tint violation led police to pull over a car on South Susquehanna Trail and ultimately find several hundred grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. 

Three men riding in a 2012 Audi sedan were pulled over at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in Union Township, Snyder County. State police Cpl. Mark Conrad Jr. pulled the car over for a window tint violation, but soon discovered they had illegal substances. 

Conrad was granted a search warrant and found 535 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 252 grams of cocaine on the rear seat, according to the affidavit. He also found a small amount of marijuana in the driver's side door. 

Chad Michael Wolfe, 48, of Sunbury; Antonio L. Carpenter, 31, of Montandon; and Alshameer Alo Patterson, 25, of Sunbury, were charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. 

Wolfe remains in Snyder County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Carpenter and Patterson are incarcerated in lieu of $125,000 bail. All three men have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 6 at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz. 

Docket Sheet Wolfe

Docket Sheet Carpenter

Docket Sheet Patterson

