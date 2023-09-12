Hughesville, Pa. — A Philadelphia man who was wanted for a vehicle theft in Tioga County was caught by police during a traffic stop in Hughesville.

State police at Mansfield say the 50-year-old suspect of Philadelphia walked into a garage at a home on Route 414 in Liberty Township and stole the victim's Ford pickup truck. The suspect, who police did not identify in their report, searched through the truck's compartments and found a loaded handgun which he had with him at the time police pulled him over on Aug. 20.

The suspect made his way to Lycoming County, where Hughesville Police Department officers pulled him over for a traffic violation. Police were able to retrieve the truck and handgun and return them to the victim.

The suspect was charged and remanded to Tioga County Prison, according to state police.

