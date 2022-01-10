Winfield, Pa. – Police are looking for a vehicle stolen from a victim’s driveway in Snyder County.
A 2014 gray hatchback Ford Focus was taken some time during the overnight hours between Jan. 4 and 5 from the victim’s driveway at the 8600 block of Route 204 in Jackson Township. Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove said a wallet was inside the vehicle.
The victim had another vehicle parked in the driveway, in which the unknown suspect smashed the driver’s side view mirror.
Police are continuing to investigate.