Theft_generic_NCPA_2021.jpg

Winfield, Pa. – Police are looking for a vehicle stolen from a victim’s driveway in Snyder County.

A 2014 gray hatchback Ford Focus was taken some time during the overnight hours between Jan. 4 and 5 from the victim’s driveway at the 8600 block of Route 204 in Jackson Township. Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove said a wallet was inside the vehicle.

The victim had another vehicle parked in the driveway, in which the unknown suspect smashed the driver’s side view mirror.

Police are continuing to investigate.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!