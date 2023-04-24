Theft_generic_2023
Canva

Pennsdale, Pa.  — Someone took a Dodge Hellcat from a car dealership lot and later left it abandoned it along Interstate 180, police say. 

The Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport dealership called police on April 9 to report that the 2016 orange Hellcat was taken from their lot overnight. 

State police at Montoursville say the vehicle was eventually found along I-180 eastbound in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700. 

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.