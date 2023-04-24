Pennsdale, Pa. — Someone took a Dodge Hellcat from a car dealership lot and later left it abandoned it along Interstate 180, police say.
The Ciocca Toyota of Williamsport dealership called police on April 9 to report that the 2016 orange Hellcat was taken from their lot overnight.
State police at Montoursville say the vehicle was eventually found along I-180 eastbound in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at 570 368-5700.
