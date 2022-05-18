Selinsgrove, Pa. – A Snyder County car dealership was again a victim in April, as police said suspects stole a vehicle after causing damage there the previous month.

State police at Selinsgrove say that at 3:30 a.m. April 30, five unknown suspects arrived at the lot of Murray Motors on N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township and attempted to steal several vehicles. The suspects tried to take two Dodge Challenger Hellcats and three Dodge Charger Hellcats.

However, the suspects were only able to successfully steal one of the Hellcats, police said. That vehicle was later found at a local church.

Police say the suspects left the lot at 3:39 a.m. and returned two hours later in a white Dodge Durango Hellcat. Two suspects exited the vehicle and removed a tire from a Dodge Challenger on the lot.

Previously, unknown suspects damaged several vehicles on the lot on March 27.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.

