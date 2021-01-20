Mifflinburg, Pa. – A high-speed vehicle chase Tuesday in Buffalo Township, Union County, ended in a crash.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton attempted to a stop a 1996 gray Ford Mustang on Dreisbach Church Road shortly before 4 p.m. for several traffic violations. The driver, Jadrick Haines, 28, of Winfield, then led police on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended a short time later when Haines lost control of his vehicle and crashed at Ridge and Tower roads, according to state police.

Charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless endangering, and several traffic summaries were filed against Haines at the office of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.