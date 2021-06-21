Freeburg, Pa. – A vehicle parked in Snyder County last week was damaged when an unknown suspect threw a partial red brick at the windshield and smeared feces on the door handles, according to state police.

Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove said the suspect damaged the windshield with a partial red brick and broke the passenger side rear taillight of a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado parked on E. Church Street during the overnight hours between June 18 and 19. The suspect also placed feces on the driver and passenger side door handles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.