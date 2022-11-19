Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires.

State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township.

The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125.

Police continue to investigate.

