Gaines Township—Chief Joshua R. McCarthy was sitting in his patrol car on the evening of August 14, 2020 when he observed a man operating an ATV on Elk Run Road just south of the intersection of Hanky Panky Road in Tioga County.

The operator was not wearing a helmet as he drove the ATV down the road, which, according to the affidavit, is illegal.

McCarthy pursued and eventually caught up to the driver, who was identified as Theodore Petrosky, 40, of Valencia. According to the affidavit, McCarthy pulled Petrosky to the side of the road. As he approached the ATV, he observed it did not have a registration sticker displayed and detected a strong odor of intoxicants.

McCarthy also stated he noticed an infant in Petrosky’s lap, who was not wearing a helmet at the time.

McCarthy requested a portable DUI breath test to which Petrosky agreed and failed. McCarthy then stated he transported Petrosky to the Mansfield Police Department after securing a ride home for the infant.

Petrosky is scheduled to appear in court on September 29 where he will face charges of endangering the welfare of children, DUI: general impairment of driving safely, DUI: high rate of alcohol, unlawful operation of a vehicle, operation on streets and highways, and unlawful operation of an ATV without a helmet.