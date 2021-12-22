Williamsport, Pa. – A federal inmate at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg was convicted last week in federal court for possessing a weapon in federal prison.

A bench trial was held on Dec. 16 for Hugo Reynosa, 26, before United States District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.

According to a release from United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the evidence presented at trial showed that on May 12, 2020, officers at USP Lewisburg initiated a mass search of inmate cells in Reynosa’s housing block. Officers instructed the inmates to exit their cells without carrying any property. An officer spotted Reynosa exit his cell and throw a bag into a garbage can on the housing range. The officer immediately retrieved and searched the bag, which contained a 6.25-inch piece of metal with a crude handle and sharp point, commonly referred to as a “shank.”

Chief Judge Brann rendered a verdict of guilty on the sole count of the indictment, finding Reynosa guilty of possessing contraband in prison.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years’ imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.