Williamsport, Pa. – Ronald Rogers, 31, an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Allenwood (USP Allenwood), was indicted by the federal grand jury for possessing a weapon in prison and threatening to assault and murder a law enforcement officer according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, the two-count indictment charges that on April 13, 2021, while an inmate at USP Allenwood, Rogers possessed a piece of plastic-like material with a metal screw sharpened to a point, measuring approximately 6-inches in length. The indictment also charges Rogers with threatening to assault and murder a correctional officer following the recovery of the weapon.

This case was investigated by the federal Bureau of Prisons and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

