Bloomsburg, Pa. – A 21-year-old Bloomsburg man was taken into custody and charged after he spit in the face of an officer, according to Bloomsburg Police.

The incident began on Oct. 2 at approximately 3:03 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute between a male and female in the 100 block of Honeysuckle Court, the report stated.

Officer Quentin Reinford said when he and his partner arrived, they were able to locate a male and female directly inside of the parking lot entrance. Reinford stated he identified himself to the male, who was later determined to be Thomas John J. Leahan Jr. through a PA Driver’s Licenses.

According to Reinford, Leahan swore at the officers and threw his baseball hat them. Reinford said he and his partner then took Leahan to the ground and handcuffed him.

Once in the back of the patrol car, Leahan allegedly kicked the plastic dividers between the front and back seats of the car. Reinford also stated Leahan told both officers, “when these cuffs come off, I will strangle you to death.”

Leahan was taken to the Bloomsburg Hospital Emergency Department by Reinford where he was given a mental health evaluation, the reported stated. According to Reinford, Leahan threw a sample cup of urine at a nurse. The report stated he also spit in the face of an officer.

Leahan was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault in the second degree. Court documents also show he was charged with several misdemeanors.

Leahan was released on $50,000 monetary bail. According to court records, Jermaine Bradley Owen, a professional bondsman, posted bail for Leahan, who is scheduled to appear in court again on November 4.